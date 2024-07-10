GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Court asks Haryana to remove barricades at Shambhu border within seven days

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February when the SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had decided to go to Delhi in support of various demands.

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:46 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Paramilitary personnel stand guard as agitating farmers resume their Delhi Chalo March, at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in Patiala on Wednesday.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard as agitating farmers resume their Delhi Chalo March, at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in Patiala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10 directed the Haryana government to remove within a week barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced their decision to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

MSP, loan waiver and crop insurance, crucial issues for farmers

The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border between Punjab and Haryana. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricading within seven days.

The court also said if any law and order situation arises, it can take preventive action as per law. “The Punjab government has also been told that if there is any barricading at their side, it should also be removed,” he said. Mr. Sabharwal said barricades were set up on February 10 to maintain law and order.

The SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces. However, the number of farmers camping at the site has gradually declined.

