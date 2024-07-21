GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana suspends Internet, bulk SMS for 24 hours in Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra

Published - July 21, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
The Internet suspension came “to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours” through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Image for representation.

The Internet suspension came “to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours” through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana government on July 21 ordered suspension of mobile Internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

The Internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 p.m. on July 21 (Sunday) to 6 p.m. on July 22 (Monday), according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," read the order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner.

Haryana communal violence | In the shadow of the millennium city

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Communal violence in Nuh brings the fragility of the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana to the fore

The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam.

At least six people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.

The BJP government in the State, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence.

Related Topics

Haryana / internet / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.