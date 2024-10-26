GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana mob lynching: Meat sample from migrant worker's house not beef, says police

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Sabir Malik, a rag picker who lived in a shanty in Hansawas Khurd village in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two months after a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana over suspicion that he had eaten beef, police on Saturday (October 26, 2024) said it was found in a lab test that it was not beef.

Also read: For the residents of Haryana’s Nuh, cow vigilante attacks remain a waking nightmare

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Sabir Malik, a rag picker who lived in a shanty in Hansawas Khurd village in Charkhi Dadri district.

"The meat sample from the shanty had been taken and sent for testing to a laboratory in Faridabad. We have received the report which has confirmed that it was not beef," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Badhra (Charkhi Dadri), Bharat Bhushan said over the phone.

"Soon, we will submit the challan in the court with the report," he said.

Police in some States are recording mob lynching cases as brawls or accidents, Supreme Court told

On August 27, suspecting that Malik had eaten beef, the accused had allegedly called him to a shop under the pretense of selling empty plastic bottles and then beat him. When some people tried to intervene, they allegedly took him to another place and thrashed him again, according to police.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, police said.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:04 pm IST

