Haryana Congress leader Ajay Yadav resigns from party

Soon after the Haryana Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former Minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

He said he was quitting the party and also resigning as chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Other Backward Classes department.

“I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC,” Mr.Yadav posted on X.

In the past couple of years, Mr. Yadav is the third prominent leader to quit the Congress, the other two being Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry, both of whom are with the BJP. Mr. Yadav, who is considered as the bete noire of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had recently commented on the party State unit’s alleged infighting ahead of the Assembly polls.

Tussle in Haryana Congress for the Chief Minister’s seat before getting the people’s mandate was a big blunder, he had recently said.

Son lost from Rewari

Mr. Yadav, whose son Chiranjeev Rao lost from Rewari Assembly seat in the polls, had said the party should introspect for its failure in southern Haryana especially Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Faridabad where it won just one seat as against 10 by the BJP.

Mr. Yadav was also learnt to be unhappy with his party over choice of several candidates for the Haryana polls.

