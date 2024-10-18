GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana Congress leader Ajay Yadav resigns from party

The decision by the former Minister to quit Congress comes after the party’s dismal show in the recent Assembly elections.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:50 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Cadres wave Congress party flag. Picture used for representational purpose only.

Cadres wave Congress party flag. Picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Soon after the Haryana Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former Minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

He said he was quitting the party and also resigning as chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Other Backward Classes department.

“I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC,” Mr.Yadav posted on X.

In the past couple of years, Mr. Yadav is the third prominent leader to quit the Congress, the other two being Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry, both of whom are with the BJP. Mr. Yadav, who is considered as the bete noire of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had recently commented on the party State unit’s alleged infighting ahead of the Assembly polls.

Tussle in Haryana Congress for the Chief Minister’s seat before getting the people’s mandate was a big blunder, he had recently said.

Son lost from Rewari

Mr. Yadav, whose son Chiranjeev Rao lost from Rewari Assembly seat in the polls, had said the party should introspect for its failure in southern Haryana especially Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Faridabad where it won just one seat as against 10 by the BJP.

Mr. Yadav was also learnt to be unhappy with his party over choice of several candidates for the Haryana polls.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:50 am IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Haryana / political development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.