ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Congress again urges Speaker to disqualify MLA Kiran Choudhry from State Assembly

Published - June 25, 2024 06:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Since the senior leader had joined the BJP, according to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, ‘any member of a House who voluntarily gives up their membership of a political party is liable to be disqualified,’ the Congress said

The Hindu Bureau

Former Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry addresses the media on joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at party headquarters, in New Delhi on June 19, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after the Congress party’s senior leader and MLA Kiran Choudhry joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, the Congress on Tuesday reiterated its demand before the State Assembly Speaker to immediately disqualify her from the Assembly. “The disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the party said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Congress’ Aftab Ahmed, and the Congress’ Chief Whip Bharat Bhushan have written another letter to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, demanding Ms. Choudhry’s disqualification. The Congress had previously written a letter to the Speaker on June 19 for the disqualification.

‘Loss’ to ‘no difference’, Haryana Congress divided over Kiran’s BJP switch

In the latest letter, Congress leaders pointed out that the disqualification of Ms. Choudhry, the MLA from the Tosham Assembly segment in Bhiwani district, needs to be addressed, and requires immediate action as mandated by the Constitution. “As per Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, any member of a House who voluntarily gives up their membership of a political party is liable to be disqualified. Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s actions fall squarely within this provision, necessitating immediate disqualification to maintain the integrity of our legislative process,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The moment of decisive action is at hand. Declaration of Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the letter added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, Ms. Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, joined the BJP on June 19.

Ms. Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal. Ms. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US