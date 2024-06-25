Haryana Congress again urges Speaker to disqualify MLA Kiran Choudhry from State Assembly

Days after the Congress party’s senior leader and MLA Kiran Choudhry joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, the Congress on Tuesday reiterated its demand before the State Assembly Speaker to immediately disqualify her from the Assembly. “The disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the party said.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Congress’ Aftab Ahmed, and the Congress’ Chief Whip Bharat Bhushan have written another letter to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, demanding Ms. Choudhry’s disqualification. The Congress had previously written a letter to the Speaker on June 19 for the disqualification.

In the latest letter, Congress leaders pointed out that the disqualification of Ms. Choudhry, the MLA from the Tosham Assembly segment in Bhiwani district, needs to be addressed, and requires immediate action as mandated by the Constitution. “As per Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, any member of a House who voluntarily gives up their membership of a political party is liable to be disqualified. Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s actions fall squarely within this provision, necessitating immediate disqualification to maintain the integrity of our legislative process,” they added.

“The moment of decisive action is at hand. Declaration of Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the letter added.

After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, Ms. Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, joined the BJP on June 19.

Ms. Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal. Ms. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.