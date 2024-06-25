GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana Congress again urges Speaker to disqualify MLA Kiran Choudhry from State Assembly

Since the senior leader had joined the BJP, according to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, ‘any member of a House who voluntarily gives up their membership of a political party is liable to be disqualified,’ the Congress said

Published - June 25, 2024 06:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Former Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry addresses the media on joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at party headquarters, in New Delhi on June 19, 2024. File

Former Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry addresses the media on joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at party headquarters, in New Delhi on June 19, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after the Congress party’s senior leader and MLA Kiran Choudhry joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, the Congress on Tuesday reiterated its demand before the State Assembly Speaker to immediately disqualify her from the Assembly. “The disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the party said.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Congress’ Aftab Ahmed, and the Congress’ Chief Whip Bharat Bhushan have written another letter to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, demanding Ms. Choudhry’s disqualification. The Congress had previously written a letter to the Speaker on June 19 for the disqualification.

‘Loss’ to ‘no difference’, Haryana Congress divided over Kiran’s BJP switch

In the latest letter, Congress leaders pointed out that the disqualification of Ms. Choudhry, the MLA from the Tosham Assembly segment in Bhiwani district, needs to be addressed, and requires immediate action as mandated by the Constitution. “As per Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, any member of a House who voluntarily gives up their membership of a political party is liable to be disqualified. Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s actions fall squarely within this provision, necessitating immediate disqualification to maintain the integrity of our legislative process,” they added.

“The moment of decisive action is at hand. Declaration of Smt. Kiran Choudhry’s disqualification is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative,” the letter added.

After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, Ms. Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, joined the BJP on June 19.

Ms. Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal. Ms. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Related Topics

Haryana / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.