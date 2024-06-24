Haryana CM to visit Ayodhya with Cabinet Ministers; to offer prayers at Ram temple

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs left for Ayodhya on Monday morning (June 24) to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before their departure from Chandigarh by a flight, Mr. Saini told reporters: "Lord Ram's devotees are coming to Ayodhya from around the world to have a 'darshan'. Today, we will also have a 'darshan' of Lord Ram," he said.

“The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme,” Mr. Saini said in response to a question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, members of families with annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh who are more than 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other holy sites.

He said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the State and currently projects amounting to ₹250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

“With Kurukshetra emerging as a hub of religious tourism, devotees from around the country and world visit the holy city daily. Efforts are being made to tap into the tourism potential of many other places,” the CM said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.