ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana CM to visit Ayodhya with Cabinet Ministers; to offer prayers at Ram temple

Published - June 24, 2024 10:36 am IST - Chandigarh

“The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme,” CM Saini said in response to a question.

PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs left for Ayodhya on Monday morning (June 24) to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before their departure from Chandigarh by a flight, Mr. Saini told reporters: "Lord Ram's devotees are coming to Ayodhya from around the world to have a 'darshan'. Today, we will also have a 'darshan' of Lord Ram," he said.

“The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme,” Mr. Saini said in response to a question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, members of families with annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh who are more than 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other holy sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the State and currently projects amounting to ₹250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

“With Kurukshetra emerging as a hub of religious tourism, devotees from around the country and world visit the holy city daily. Efforts are being made to tap into the tourism potential of many other places,” the CM said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US