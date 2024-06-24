GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana CM to visit Ayodhya with Cabinet Ministers; to offer prayers at Ram temple

“The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme,” CM Saini said in response to a question.

Published - June 24, 2024 10:36 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs left for Ayodhya on Monday morning (June 24) to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Shortly before their departure from Chandigarh by a flight, Mr. Saini told reporters: "Lord Ram's devotees are coming to Ayodhya from around the world to have a 'darshan'. Today, we will also have a 'darshan' of Lord Ram," he said.

“The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme,” Mr. Saini said in response to a question.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, members of families with annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh who are more than 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other holy sites.

He said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the State and currently projects amounting to ₹250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

“With Kurukshetra emerging as a hub of religious tourism, devotees from around the country and world visit the holy city daily. Efforts are being made to tap into the tourism potential of many other places,” the CM said.

