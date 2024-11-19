Haryana CM says BJP delivers on its promises; flays Opposition parties

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) said that the party’s poll manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, serves as a commitment letter for the BJP government, even as Opposition parties tend to conveniently forget their promises after assuming power.

“The Opposition parties tend to forget their manifesto just two years after forming their government, while our government consistently delivers on the promises outlined in the Sankalp Patra,” Mr. Saini said.

“We will fulfil every promise outlined in our Sankalp Patra. In the latest session, the government has fulfilled two more commitments. We have granted ownership rights of land to lessees who were in place prior to the formation of Haryana State. Along with this, on the lines of service security of contractual employees of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, a law has been enacted to secure the services of contractual employees of remaining categories, like extension lecturers, guest faculty of engineering colleges and polytechnics, etc.,” he said, speaking to media persons after the conclusion of the winter session of the Haryana Assembly here.

Mr. Saini said a total of four sittings had taken place during the winter session of the Assembly, which included approximately 27 hours of constructive discussions.

On the last day of the session, six Bills were passed, including the Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Haryana Lease of Agricultural Land Bill, 2024; the Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Bill, 2024; and the Haryana Technical Education Guest Faculty (Security of Service) Bill, 2024.

