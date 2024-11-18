Haryana CM Saini says there’s no shortage of DAP; farmers being mislead

Asserting that farmers were being misled on the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday (November 18, 2024) said there’s no shortage of DAP and sufficient stock is available in the State.

He was replying to the calling attention motion brought in the State assembly regarding the availability of DAP fertilizer in the State. Mr. Saini said the data regarding the availability of DAP at each Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in the State is available with the government and if any member requires information on this, it will be provided. He assured that there is currently no shortage of DAP in the State.

“Being a farmer’s son, I deeply understand the challenges farmers face regarding the availability of fertilizer. For the month of November, a total of 1,10,200 metric tons of DAP has been allocated. There is no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the State and farmers are intentionally misled by spreading the rumours related to shortage,” he said.

On the third day of the winter session, the Haryana Assembly passed seven bills including - the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill, 2024.

