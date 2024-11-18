 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana CM Saini says there’s no shortage of DAP; farmers being mislead

CM Nayab Singh Saini said a total of 1,10,200 metric tons of di-ammonium phosphate has been allocated

Published - November 18, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday (November 18, 2024) said there’s no shortage of DAP and sufficient stock is available in Haryana. File

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday (November 18, 2024) said there’s no shortage of DAP and sufficient stock is available in Haryana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that farmers were being misled on the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday (November 18, 2024) said there’s no shortage of DAP and sufficient stock is available in the State.

He was replying to the calling attention motion brought in the State assembly regarding the availability of DAP fertilizer in the State. Mr. Saini said the data regarding the availability of DAP at each Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in the State is available with the government and if any member requires information on this, it will be provided. He assured that there is currently no shortage of DAP in the State.

“Being a farmer’s son, I deeply understand the challenges farmers face regarding the availability of fertilizer. For the month of November, a total of 1,10,200 metric tons of DAP has been allocated. There is no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the State and farmers are intentionally misled by spreading the rumours related to shortage,” he said.

On the third day of the winter session, the Haryana Assembly passed seven bills including - the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill, 2024.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana / India / Chandigarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.