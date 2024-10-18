Nayab Singh Saini fulfils first poll promise, Haryana to offer free dialysis to chronic kidney patients

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday (October 18, 2024) announced all government hospitals in Haryana will offer free dialysis services to chronic kidney patients, fulfilling the ruling BJP's first poll promise.

Addressing a press conference after presiding over the first meeting of his cabinet, the Chief Minister said the State will also implement the Supreme Court's decision empowering States to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation "today itself".

Mr. Saini, who was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second time on Thursday (October 17, 2024), said the people of Haryana defeated the Congress' narrative of lies and efforts to provoke farmers and the poor by bringing the BJP back to power for a third time.

By giving a big mandate to the BJP, people put their stamp of approval on the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"The first file that I signed (after assuming charge) was regarding the decision pertaining to kidney patients. We had also made this promise in the elections. The cost of dialysis is nearly Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. Now, the Haryana government will bear the expenses," he added.

Mr. Saini said his cabinet has decided to implement the decision of the Supreme Court which held that States are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation.

"In the first meeting, our cabinet has decided to implement the decision from today itself," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked criminals in the State to mend their ways.

"I warn those involved in criminal activities that they should either leave the State or mend their ways," he said.

