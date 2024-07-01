Haryana Chief Minister doles out ₹100 crore benefits under three schemes with eye on polls

On a spree to hand over benefits of various social welfare schemes ahead of the Assembly polls, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on June 30 provided benefits amounting to more than ₹100.68 crores to 83,633 beneficiaries under three ambitious schemes.

At a State-level programme in Panipat, Mr. Saini disbursed ₹22.59 crores to 75,330 beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme and gave away ₹15.09 crore to 2,003 beneficiaries under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna for house repair. Apart from this, under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, 6,300 beneficiaries were given entitlement certificates and financial assistance letters of ₹1 lakh each for 100 square yard plots. These beneficiaries will receive benefits totalling around ₹63 crore.

The Chief Minister said that in May 2022, the “Old Age Samman Allowance” was started in a pro-active mode through “Parivar Pechan Patra”. Since then, allowances for 2.32 lakh elderly people have been automated. This scheme has increased the income limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh annually. He mentioned that during the Congress regime, only ₹1,000 per month was given as a pension, but now his government has increased it to ₹3,000 per month. Currently, the government is providing ₹605 crore monthly pension to over 20 lakh elderly people in the state.

On the occasion, Mr. Saini said the double-engine governments of the Centre and Haryana were pro-poor and continuously working towards economically empowering and strengthening the poor. During the Congress government, the poor had to run from pillar to post to avail of the benefits of schemes, he said, adding that in his government, there was a need to run for any recommendations as the benefits of the schemes were directly reaching to the accounts of the poor.