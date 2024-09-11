Haryana Cabinet recommends dissolution of State Assembly

The Haryana State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) gave its nod to a proposal to dissolve the 14th State Assembly, according to an official statement. The proposal will be sent to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for approval.

Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution gives the Governor of a State the power to dissolve the State’s Legislative Assembly. Elections to the Haryana State Assembly are slated for October 5.

The decision was taken at a session held to fulfil the mandatory constitutional requirement of holding a session of the State Assembly before expiry of six months from the last session of the House. The previous session, a one-day special session which Mr. Saini called to seek a vote of confidence, was convened on March 13, 2024. Hence, it was mandatory to conduct the next session before September 12.

Notably, the Congress had, in May this year, urged the Governor to dismiss the State government and impose President’s Rule, claiming that the government had lost the confidence of the majority of MLAs in the present House, after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party government.

