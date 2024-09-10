Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of nine candidates

Aam Aadmi Party released the second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), as announced by the State unit chief Sushil Gupta, earlier in the day.

The party announced the first list with 20 candidates on Monday (September 9, 2024) after talks with the Congress party. After the release of the first list, Mr. Gupta said the party was prepared to contest all 90 seats in the State.

The second list included the name of former minister Prof. Chhatar Pal Singh, who had quit BJP to join AAP on September 9, from Barwala. Rita Bamaniya, Hawa Singh and Pravesh Mehta are some of the other candidates fielded by the party.

📢Announcement 📢



The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all 💐 pic.twitter.com/EFrELVxhhb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 10, 2024

Besides Barwala, the list included the candidates’ names who are set to face the election from Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon and Faridabad constituencies.

“We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government,” Mr. Gupta said to PTI after the release of the list.

The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12. The 90-member Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The Congress and the AAP fought the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they had contested separately in Punjab.

In the Lok Sabha general election, the Congress had given one seat to the AAP in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.

In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats, but failed to win a single seat.

(With inputs from PTI)