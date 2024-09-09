GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 20 candidates as no headway in alliance talks with Congress

The AAP has fielded its Haryana unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani

Updated - September 09, 2024 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Haryana party President Sushil Gupta and state party Vice President Anurag Dhanda during a roadshow ahead of state assembly elections, in Sonipat. Anurag Dhanda has been fielded from Kalayat.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Haryana party President Sushil Gupta and state party Vice President Anurag Dhanda during a roadshow ahead of state assembly elections, in Sonipat. Anurag Dhanda has been fielded from Kalayat. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (September 9, 2024) released its first list of 20 candidates for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections, hinting at a roadblock in alliance talks with the Congress. The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member Assembly is September 12.

The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak. The party was in talks with the Congress for a possible alliance in the State.

However, the talks have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by the AAP. According to sources, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is demanding 10 seats while the Congress is offering five.

Earlier in the day, AAP's State unit chief Sushil Gupta said his party will release the names of candidates from all the 90 seats if the deal is not finalised by the evening.

Published - September 09, 2024 04:08 pm IST

