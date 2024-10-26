GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harvinder Kalyan elected as Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proposed MLA Harvinder Kalyan for the post of Speaker. For the post of Deputy Speaker, MLA Dr. Krishan Lal Middha was elected

Published - October 26, 2024 05:45 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, left, applauds as Harvinder Kalyan assumes as the new speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, in Chandigarh on Friday, October 25.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, left, applauds as Harvinder Kalyan assumes as the new speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, in Chandigarh on Friday, October 25. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected as Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Friday (October 25, 2024), even as the newly-elected MLAs were administered oath as member of the House.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proposed the name of MLA Harvinder Kalyan for the post of Assembly Speaker. The proposal was seconded by Cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa, and MLA Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected as Speaker.

For the post of Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar proposed the name of MLA Dr. Krishan Lal Middha. The proposal was supported by MLA Ghanshyam Das, and Dr. Krishan Middha was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Saini said that the present government will work to further accelerate the pace of ‘non-stop Haryana’. He said that the opposition will also play an important role in this effort. “Suggestions from the opposition that serve the public interest are always welcome, and we will make every possible effort to meet the expectations, hopes, and aspirations of the people,” he said during his address after election.

On the first day of the first session of the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly, senior Congress MLA Dr. Raghubir Singh Kadian, serving as pro-tem Speaker, administered the oath to 90 newly elected MLAs.

