"Why are police not helping us?" asked the grieving mother of Akshat Garg, who died after an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road hit his motorcycle.

The accident occurred on Golf Course Road in the DLF Phase-II area here on September 15. Mr. Garg (22) lived in Dwarka.

DLF Phase-II SHO Sandeep Kumar on Friday (September 20, 2024) said the driver of the Mahindra XUV 3XO was arrested and later released on bail.

However, speaking to NDTV, Mr. Garg's mother questioned the bail granted to the driver.

"I want justice for my son. A person in the wrong killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son has gone but he [the accused] slept peacefully that night… Why are the police not helping us?" she asked.

Visuals from an action camera mounted on the motorcycle of Mr. Garg's friend became widely circulated on social media on Thursday.

The video purports to show Mr. Garg riding his motorcycle at high speed. He is seen taking a slight turn when the Mahindra XUV 3XO suddenly appears from the wrong side and collides head-on with his motorcycle.

The high-speed collision threw Mr. Garg off his motorcycle and wrecked the front of the SUV.

SHO Kumar said an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by one Pradhuman, a friend of the victim, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mr. Garg's body was handed over to his kin after a post-mortem.

"The family of the victim has not approached us to add any additional charge in the case yet," Mr. Kumar said.