Fill up vacant posts in Haryana State Human Rights Commission only after Assembly election: EC

The Election Commission has directed the Haryana government to fill vacant positions in the Haryana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) only after the completion of the Assembly election process in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint filed by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, the EC had sought a report from the State Chief Electoral Officer. As per the report, the posts of Chairperson, member (judicial) and member (non-judicial) have been vacant since last year.

Court to take it up in November

The High Court had directed that the positions be filled up within three weeks of the completion of the Lok Sabha election. As the State government failed to comply with the directive, a contempt petition was filed, and the court deferred the matter till November 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Supreme Court seeks govt. response on failure to fill NHRC vacancies

On Monday (September 9, 2024), the EC said that since the Haryana Assembly poll process would be over by October 10, the State government would get adequate time to fill the positions after the model code of code was lifted. “The State government had sufficient time to comply with the direction of the High Court in the matter after the lifting of the MCC on completion of General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024. Now also, the State government has sufficient time to comply with the direction of the High Court in the matter after the completion of election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, 2024.

“Accordingly, it is directed that the meeting of the Selection Committee be deferred till the completion of election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, 2024,” the poll body said in a letter to the Haryana State CEO.

Polling in Haryana will be held on October 5 while votes will be counted on October 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.