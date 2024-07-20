ED attaches properties belonging to M3M India

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable properties spanning 88.29 acre and worth about ₹300.11 crore belonging to M3M India Infrastructures Private Limited in connection with an alleged money laundering case, said the agency on Friday. The land parcels are located in Gurugram, Haryana.

The ED investigation was based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging corruption involving Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then Chief Minister of Haryana; Trilok Chand Gupta, then Director of Town and Country Planning department; R. S. Infrastructure Private Limited (RSIPL) and 14 other coloniser companies.

The accused persons allegedly cheated various landowners, the public at large, and the Haryana Urban Development Authority by getting a notification issued under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, (LA Act) and subsequently under Section 6 of the Act for the acquisition of land, which the respective landowners were forced to sell to coloniser companies at a price lower than the prevailing rate.

The alleged beneficiaries fraudulently obtained Letter of Intents/licences on the notified land, causing huge losses to the respective landowners, the general public, and the State exchequer.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that RSIPL, a company beneficially owned by Basant Bansal and Roop Bansal (promoters of M3M group), colluded with the persons mentioned in the FIR and unlawfully obtained licences for 10.35 acres of land to establish a commercial colony, by classifying their case as that “of extreme hardship” without any legal basis.

“Upon securing licences to establish a commercial colony, the promoters of RSIPL did not develop a commercial colony which was a precondition for obtaining the licences. Later on, they sold the company’s shares and assets, including the said licenced land for a staggering sum of ₹726 crore to Lowe Realty Private Limited, an associated entity of Religare Group,” it alleged.

The agency alleged that the “fraudulent” act of obtaining the licences resulted in the generation of purported proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹300.15 crore, which were subsequently diverted from RSIPL to its promoters and the accounts of their family members. The funds were allegedly used for operational and business expenses of M3M group companies, said the ED.

