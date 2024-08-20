GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor kidnaps, beats up woman dental college student in Rohtak, held

The doctor abducted the woman on August 16, took her to Ambala and later Chandigarh, and allegedly harassed and beat her up. Police have ruled out sexual harassment and rape in the case

Published - August 20, 2024 02:38 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, harassing and beating up a dental college student at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rohtak. The police have so far ruled out sexual harassment and rape in the case.

According to the police, the doctor kidnapped the woman on August 16, took her to Ambala and later Chandigarh, and allegedly harassed and beat her up. He teaches anatomy at the dental college and the duo have known each other for the past five-six months, said police. The accused was produced before a court on Monday and remanded in two days police custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh said the complaint was received on Sunday following which a case was registered against the accused and the victim was counselled in the presence of her parents and lawyer. The police said a high-level probe was being carried out in the matter.

The accused doctor was allegedly putting pressure on the woman to enter into a relationship with him for the past couple of months and had kidnapped her after she refused, police said. He had threatened to fail her in the anatomy paper. The accused allegedly drove the girl to an unidentified location and tortured her before dropping her back to the campus after 12 hours, police said.

crime / Haryana

