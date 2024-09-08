GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police recruitment exam scam accused held from Haryana after two years

Kota police arrest accused in Delhi Police recruitment exam scam after two years on the run

Published - September 08, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Kota, Rajasthan

PTI

Kota city police have arrested one of the accused, who was on the run for two years, in the alleged Delhi Police recruitment exam scam, a police official said.

The accused was also wanted by the Kota police in another case related to forged documents.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh (32), a resident of the Jamui district in Bihar and currently living in Delhi’s Rohini, was arrested from Haryana’s Jind district on Saturday (September 8, 2024) in connection with a case of forged documents, Kota City SP Amrita Duhan said. Mr. Singh is one of the accused in the Delhi Police recruitment exam scam, she added.

Mr. Singh took on rent the premises of Kota’s Messrs Om Kothari Foundation for conducting an online examination in 2020. The accused, along with a local person identified as Himanshu Rathore, allegedly forged the signature of an official of the institute to prepare the required documents of proprietorship, and got it allotted as an online examination centre for the Delhi Police recruitment exam, police said.

The scam was exposed in 2022, and a case was registered by the Delhi Police’s crime branch.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the computers of some candidates at the exam centre in Kota were connected online with the gang’s members in Delhi, who would solve the entire paper from there, the SP city said, adding that Delhi Police had already arrested several people in connection with the alleged scam.

