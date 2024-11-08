 />
Dalit contractual worker accuses Haryana Civil Services officer of sexual exploitation at gunpoint

The state government suspended the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer who recruited the victim as a peon on a contractual basis

Updated - November 08, 2024 09:00 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Representative images

Representative images | Photo Credit: Getty images

A Dalit contractual worker at Haryana's public health department has charged a state civil services officer of sexually exploiting him at gunpoint, with police on Thursday (November 7, 2024) saying they have asked the complainant to record his statement.

The state government suspended the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, who is posted in a district, on Thursday (November 7, 2024) evening but no reason has been mentioned in his suspension order.

India lodged average 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: NCRB data

Casteist remarks

The worker has also accused the officer of making casteist remarks. According to police officials, they received the complaint by post.

The man told reporters on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that the alleged incident took place in Hisar district and said that he has sent a copy of his complaint to the police, the National Human Rights Commission, and the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Highest cases of sexual violence make Delhi most unsafe for women

Sexual assault at gunpoint

Claiming that the HCS officer got him recruited as a peon on a contractual basis, the man said, "He used to call me for massages at his official residence. When he started doing wrong things, I refused several times, but he used to carry a pistol and threaten to sack me.

"Later, I filmed a video of this exploitation to gather evidence. I stopped going there, deciding to either die or lodge a complaint against him. I am a cardiac patient," the contractual worker claimed, adding that this had been going on for the past six months.

Also read: Data | In 2019, 56% cases involving Dalit victims chargesheeted, 32% recorded conviction

"The officer used to get massages from the worker at the driver's room in his official residence, but he started doing wrong things during the process," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Hisar's Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said they had received the complaint by post.

"We have called him to record his statement," the SP said.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:40 am IST

