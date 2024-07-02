Containers fall off goods train in Haryana's Karnal, rail traffic affected

Some containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 morning affecting rail traffic, officials said.

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi, a Government Railway Police official said.

"Eight containers fell off, the reasons for the same are under investigation by the railway authorities. The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal," the official said.

He said the rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi railway route has been affected.

"Efforts are on to restore the traffic, but it is going to take a few hours more," he said.

