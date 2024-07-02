ADVERTISEMENT

Containers fall off goods train in Haryana's Karnal, rail traffic affected

Updated - July 02, 2024 10:29 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:58 am IST - Chandigarh

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal

PTI

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the railway authorities. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Some containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 morning affecting rail traffic, officials said.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi, a Government Railway Police official said.

"Eight containers fell off, the reasons for the same are under investigation by the railway authorities. The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal," the official said.

He said the rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi railway route has been affected.

Related Topics

railway accident

