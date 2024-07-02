GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Containers fall off goods train in Haryana's Karnal, rail traffic affected

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal

Updated - July 02, 2024 10:29 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:58 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the railway authorities. File photo used for representational purpose only.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the railway authorities. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Some containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 morning affecting rail traffic, officials said.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi, a Government Railway Police official said.

"Eight containers fell off, the reasons for the same are under investigation by the railway authorities. The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal," the official said.

He said the rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi railway route has been affected.

"Efforts are on to restore the traffic, but it is going to take a few hours more," he said.

Related Topics

railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.