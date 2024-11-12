Congress unlikely to have a Leader of Opposition in coming Haryana Assembly session

Even as the first winter session of the newly constituted 15th Haryana Assembly is all set to begin on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), Congress – the principal Opposition party is unlikely to declare its Legislature Party (CLP) leader before the session, giving political ammunition to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to target the ‘factionalism ridden’ Congress.

The Congress, which faced an electoral drubbing in the recently concluded Assembly election, is yet to decide on its CLP leader, who would be the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the Leader of Opposition in the previous House. However, even after a month after the election results, the party has failed to choose its legislature leader.

The delay in choosing the CLP leader has yet again brought the focus on the ‘internal factionalism’ in the party’s State unit, which the party repeatedly continues to deny. The division in the party among the camps of Mr. Hooda and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja was evident and on public display in the run-up to the polls. The problem appears to be plaguing the party even after the electoral loss as the opposite camps are vying for their leaders to occupy the post.

Party sources said that apart from Mr. Hooda, two other party MLAs, including Ashok Arora and Chander Mohan, are in the fray for the position of the CLP leader.

Congress’s State president Chaudhary Udaybhan on Monday (November 11, 2024) told The Hindu that “We are hopeful the CLP leader will be declared soon. We have authorised the central leadership to take the decision. The Congress leadership is busy in assembly polls of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, so it may take some time.

While the Congress leaders assert to corner the BJP during the coming assembly session, the BJP took a dig at the Congress. Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mr. Mahipal Dhanda, has said that the Opposition has no specific agenda for the coming session, and is instead embroiled in internal conflicts.

“To date, they have not even been able to select a Leader of the Opposition. It is essential to have a Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly to facilitate meaningful discussions. People not only look to the government, but also to the Opposition leaders to raise the concerns of their respective areas. Without a Leader of the Opposition, what can the public expect from them?” he said, talking to presspersons here.

The State Assembly session, which will begin with the Governor’s address on Wednesday would end on November 18.