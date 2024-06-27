GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress top brass holds meeting with party’s Haryana unit to deliberate on Assembly polls

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge says Congress did well in Haryana in Lok Sabha polls, urges the party to raise the voice of people in a united manner ahead of Assembly polls due in latter half of 2024

Published - June 27, 2024 07:50 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K.C. Venugopal during a meeting of Haryana Congress, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K.C. Venugopal during a meeting of Haryana Congress, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Assembly election due later this year in Haryana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the party’s Haryana unit in New Delhi to deliberate on poll preparations.

Mr. Kharge said the Congress has performed exceedingly well in Haryana in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and urged the party to raise the voice of people in a united manner in the run-up to the next Assembly polls. He added that the Congress will work towards gaining the trust of all people across the State.

He claimed that the ruling BJP has betrayed the farmers and youth of Haryana, and in their 10 years of rule, development has come to a standstill in the State due to misgovernance, which has resulted in Haryana straying from the path of development.

Mr. Kharge alleged that during the BJP regime, there have been multiple recruitment exam scams, farmers tortured, and atrocities committed on Dalits, backward classes, and women.

He said the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme had badly hit the youth of the country, particularly those in Haryana.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said a clear directive was issued to all leaders at the meeting to avoid making any public statements regarding any differences or internal matters of the party. “We will unitedly take the BJP head on,” he posted on X after the meeting.

Deepak Babaria, in-charge for the party’s affairs in Haryana, told reporters that 40 leaders of the party’s Haryana unit were present in the meeting, in which they were directed by the central leadership to fight the upcoming Assembly election in a united way.

