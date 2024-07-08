A Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Pinjore on July 8, leaving some school children injured, police said.

The exact number of children injured in the accident near a hilly area was not immediately clear.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

When asked how many school children were injured in the accident, the official said, "we are gathering full details".

Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

