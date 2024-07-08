ADVERTISEMENT

Bus overturns in Haryana, some school children injured

Updated - July 08, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 11:08 am IST - Chandigarh

The exact number of children injured in the accident near a hilly area was not immediately clear

PTI

Rescue work underway after a bus overturned, leaving some school students injured, at Pinjore in Panchkula district, on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Pinjore on July 8, leaving some school children injured, police said.

The exact number of children injured in the accident near a hilly area was not immediately clear.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

When asked how many school children were injured in the accident, the official said, "we are gathering full details".

Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

