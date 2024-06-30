ADVERTISEMENT

BJP steps up poll preparations for Haryana as Amit Shah says party will go solo in Assembly election

Published - June 30, 2024 11:13 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Mr. Shah also says the election will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who earlier this year had replaced ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive meeting in the presence of Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Stepping up its effort to retain power in Haryana by winning the upcoming Assembly election, the ruling BJP on June 29 sounded the poll bugle with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a party meeting to carve out its strategy and galvanise the cadre in the run-up to the polls.

Mr. Shah made it clear that the BJP will go solo in the Assembly election, which are due later this year. He added that the election will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who earlier this year had replaced former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the party’s State executive meeting in Panchkula, Mr. Shah asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Haryana with full majority on its own under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Saini.

He asked the workers to make people aware of the BJP-led government’s accomplishments in the last 10 years at the Centre as well as in the State. “The Central government of the BJP has carried out development works worth ₹2,70,000 crore in the State of Haryana. Modi government has made many impossible things possible in the country, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir, sending a message to Pakistan by conducting surgical strikes, and implementing the New Education Policy in the country,” he said.

Terming the Congress as a party of ‘cut, commission and corruption’, Mr. Shah said the Congress is incapable of ushering in development for Haryana, even as he asked the BJP workers to ensure the party’s win with two-thirds majority in the Assembly polls.

