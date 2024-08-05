BJP misrule in Haryana was met with silence by Congress: BSP leader

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. The BSP national co-ordinator said the BJP government in Haryana was making contractual appointments in various departments to deprive people of the benefits of reservations, and the Congress was quiet.

Mr. Anand was addressing a joint meeting of BSP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers at Jagadhari in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, as part of a series of similar meetings across all ten Parliamentary constituencies of the State ahead of the Assembly polls.

40% unemployment

“Forty percent of the youth are unemployed in Haryana today after a decade of BJP rule, and two lakh posts are lying vacant in various government departments. But the BJP government is offering contractual jobs through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to keep various classes from securing the benefits of reservation, and the Congress is supporting it by not raising the issue strongly,” said Mr. Anand. He alleged that the Congress and the BJP were two sides of the same coin, with one party beating up the masses with sticks and the other applauding.

He said that both parties had been competing with each other to ruin the future of kids. “Around 5,000 primary schools in Haryana have been shut, and 1,000 schools don’t have principals. If the BJP has shut down the the schools, the Congress has never questioned them. The two have no right to be in power,” he said.

The BSP and the INLD last month decided to join hands for the upcoming Assembly polls.

BSP, INLD alliance

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala, who is also the chief ministerial face of the alliance, said corruption and inflation had increased during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule at the Centre, and the crime rate and drug addiction were on the rise in Haryana. He blamed the Congress for the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls, saying that had the party included BPS supremo Mayawati in the INDIA bloc fold and not disappointed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP would not have returned to power.

He also repeated the alliance’s poll promises of free electricity, drinking water, education, and health facilities for all. This is apart from the old age pension of ₹ 7,500 every month, a free gas cylinder every month, a ₹ 21,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.