BJP making fake announcements in Haryana as it’s staring at defeat in polls, says Hooda

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Haryana, the Leader of the Opposition in the State, the Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on July 4 said the BJP was making several announcements towards the end of its government’s tenure as it was “staring at defeat” in the Assembly election due later this year.

“It (BJP) should give an account of its old election promises before making new ones. The public will no longer fall into the trap of these fake announcements,” said the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Hooda said the BJP government has failed on all fronts. “More than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government departments of Haryana. Filling the vacant posts and curbing unemployment will be the priority once the Congress government is formed in the State. Congress will again make Haryana an unemployment-free and crime-free State. If unemployment and crime are eradicated, drug addiction and migration will stop, investment will come and Haryana will progress,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the Congress had ensured “all-round development of Haryana and made it the number one State in the country in per capita income, investment and employment generation.” He said the party had made the State a hub of sports, education and industry.

The former Chief Minister said when the public “sees the report card of the Congress and the BJP”, they will choose the Congress. “An example of this has already been seen in the Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP’s vote share decreased, votes of the Congress alliance increased,” he said.

Mr. Hooda alleged that the BJP has adopted anti-people policies and spread corruption. “This government has committed dozens of scams worth thousands of crores in the state. The government itself has accepted many scams and has talked about investigating them. But till date, no scam has been investigated,” he said.