Dushyant Chautala’s JJP seeks floor test in Haryana as BJP loses majority

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 01:27 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

JJP writes to Haryana Governor saying it doesn’t support BJP government. Ready to support any other party for government formation, the letter adds

The Hindu Bureau

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala also sought directions to the BJP government to prove its majority on the floor of the House in his letter to the Governor. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In light of the three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana earlier this week, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday wrote to the Governor saying that his party did not support the BJP government and was open to back any other political party in the State for government formation.

Mr. Chautala, the senior national vice-president of the JJP, also sought directions to the BJP government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

His letter to the Governor came a day after he offered to “consider” outside support to the Congress in Haryana to topple the BJP government.

Referring to the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs and two Assembly seats falling vacant, Mr. Chautala, in his letter, said: “Given these developments and the clear stance of my parry - i.e. JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly”.

Also Read : Inevitable collapse: On the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana

Saying that there was an urgent need to “reinstate stability” and “uphold democratic norms” in Haryana, Mr. Chautala, the Uchana MLA, sought directions to the incumbent government under Article 174 of the Indian Constitution to prove its majority on the floor of the House or the imposition of the President’s Rule.

