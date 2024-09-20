GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biker killed after collision with car in Gurugram; Police assure of legal action

The mother of the deceased questioned as to why the accused was released on bail

Published - September 20, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Gurugram

ANI
In August 2024, Gurugram Police issued more than 16,000 challans to people for wrong-side driving. File

Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A biker died on the spot after a collision with a car approaching from the wrong side, in Gurugram district, Haryana.

Saying that bail was granted to the accused, the mother of the biker demanded justice for her son and accused the police for not helping her.

She said that she seeks justice for her son and also questioned as to why the accused was released on bail. “My son is no more but he (accused) slept peacefully that night...Why is the police not helping us?...she asked.

The police officials on Thursday (September 20, 2024) said an FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused has been arrested as per the law.

Gurugram Police said it has issued more than 16,000 challans to people for wrong-side driving, in August 2024, and that the police team will take strict action on them. Gurugram Police also urged the citizens to follow traffic rules.

Speaking to ANI, ACP DLF Gurugram Vikas Kaushik said, “The deceased was going on his motorcycle near Cyber City and a black coloured vehicle approached from the wrong side, owing to which he died on the spot. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead later. We have registered a case and will take legal action.”

Published - September 20, 2024 03:49 pm IST

