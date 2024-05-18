ADVERTISEMENT

8 killed, more than 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana

Published - May 18, 2024 09:06 am IST - Gurugram

The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan.

PTI

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least eight people were burnt alive and more than 20 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US