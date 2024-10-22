At least 16 farmers arrested in Haryana’s Kaithal for stubble burning; 22 FIRs registered

As many as 22 first information reports have been registered and 16 farmers arrested in Haryana’s Kaithal over the past week in connection with stubble burning on charges of disobedience to order by the public servant and violation of the provisions of Air Pollution Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Kaithal, Birbhan, told The Hindu over phone that the FIRs were registered under Section 223A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 39 of the Air (Prevention And Control Of Pollution) Act.

Mr. Birbhan said that most of the FIRs were registered in the Pundri, Dhand, and Cheeka police stations and the accused farmers were let off on bail.

In a bid to curb the menace of stubble burning, the Haryana agriculture department had earlier this month issued directions for registration of FIRs against the farmers burning the crop residue and also ordered marking of a red entry in e-portal ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ to prevent them from selling their crops in mandis for the next two seasons.

The Deputy Director Agriculture, Kaithal, Babulal said that government official teams were constituted at block levels to visit villages and create awareness among the farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning and the various incentives given by the state government to curb it. “The farmers are told about the State government scheme to provide them an incentive of ₹1,000 per acre to promote ex-situ management of crop residue by making bales. We have also pressed into service four mobile vans to create awareness across the district,” Mr. Babulal said. He added that most of the harvesting would be done by the end of this month but for a few varieties it would continue till mid-November.

Mr. Babulal claimed the Kaithal had recorded around 60% drop in cases of stubble burning last year compared with the year earlier.

Indian National Lok Dal secretary-general Abhay Chautala termed the government directions on stubble burning “anti-farmer” and “dictatorial”, adding that mixing the residue in the field was the most viable solution to curb crop burning, and the government must compensate the farmers for this by paying them ₹3,000 per acre.