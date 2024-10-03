ADVERTISEMENT

Around a dozen injured during poll meet in Haryana’s Palwal after a portion of building collapses

Published - October 03, 2024 01:15 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Four of those injured are said to be serious; police said a large number of villagers climbed up the balcony to get a better view of the meeting causing it to collapse

The Hindu Bureau

Around a dozen people were injured during a “nukkad sabha” of Indian National Lok Dal candidate Tayub Husain at Hathin in Haryana’s Palwal on Wednesday, after a portion of a building collapsed. Four of those injured are said to be serious.

The incident took place when the balcony of a house, on which the audience were standing, collapsed in Hathin’s Mathepur village around 8 p.m., causing injuries to them. Several people standing under the building were also trapped and injured. Local villagers present at the meeting pulled them out from the debris and took them to nearby hospitals.

Station House Officer, Hathin Police Station, Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar told The Hindu that the meeting was organised by Mr. Husain’s son Aashif to seek support for his father. Mr. Kumar said a large number of local villagers had climbed up the balcony to get a better view of the meeting causing it to collapse.

