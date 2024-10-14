ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav named observers for election of Haryana legislature leader

Published - October 14, 2024 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed central observers for the election of the State legislature party leader in Jammu & Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP’s victory in State Assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers on Sunday (October 13, 2024) for the election of the State legislature party leader in Haryana.

BJP retains Haryana with third straight win; Congress suffers a jolt

The BJP has secured a third term in the Haryana Assembly polls, winning 48 seats against the Congress’s 37.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed central observers for the election of the State legislature party leader in Jammu & Kashmir, where the party bagged 29 seats. The National Conference has achieved a comfortable majority with 42 seats, in the 95-member House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US