Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav named observers for election of Haryana legislature leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers on Sunday (October 13, 2024) for the election of the State legislature party leader in Haryana.

The BJP has secured a third term in the Haryana Assembly polls, winning 48 seats against the Congress’s 37.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed central observers for the election of the State legislature party leader in Jammu & Kashmir, where the party bagged 29 seats. The National Conference has achieved a comfortable majority with 42 seats, in the 95-member House.