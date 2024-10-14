GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav named observers for election of Haryana legislature leader

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed central observers for the election of the State legislature party leader in Jammu & Kashmir

Published - October 14, 2024 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP’s victory in State Assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 9, 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP’s victory in State Assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers on Sunday (October 13, 2024) for the election of the State legislature party leader in Haryana.

BJP retains Haryana with third straight win; Congress suffers a jolt

The BJP has secured a third term in the Haryana Assembly polls, winning 48 seats against the Congress’s 37.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed central observers for the election of the State legislature party leader in Jammu & Kashmir, where the party bagged 29 seats. The National Conference has achieved a comfortable majority with 42 seats, in the 95-member House.

October 14, 2024

