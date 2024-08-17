A bomb threat was received at Ambience Mall in Gurugram on Saturday (August 17, 2024), Gurugram police said, adding that it was later found to be hoax, after all security protocols were carried out.

Police said, on receiving the information about bombs being placed in the mall, through email, police evacuated the public for security reasons, and various teams, including dog squad and bomb disposal teams carried out searches.

“Police teams haven’t recovered anything suspicious from anywhere, and so the police appeal to public to not panic,” the police said.

Further, Gurugram police also reiterated that if anybody is found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any post on social media or via email which affects the law and order, legal action will be taken.

After threat at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, for security and safety reasons, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj was also evacuated and checked thoroughly, a source said.

Meanwhile, a security drill was carried out at Noida’s DLF Mall of India by the Noida police officials.

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh said that a security mock drill was carried out at DLF Mall of India in Noida Sector 18.

“We have received several such calls recently, so it was important to conduct such mock drills to check our preparedness on being able to evacuate all public and to check and frisk them,” DCP said.

He said, the fire team, bomb disposal team, dog squads, and police teams participated in the drill and different tasks were given to each one of them.

Earlier in the day, a senior Noida police officer said, bomb threat was received at the Noida mall through email, following which, security protocols were followed, checking and frisking was done.

He said, checking was also carried out at vital installations.