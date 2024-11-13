ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality very poor in many parts of Haryana

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST - Chandigarh

Bhiwani was the worst hit with an AQI of 358 while AQI of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was recorded at 355

PTI

Sanitation workers amid smog in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana and Punjab grappled with rising pollution levels on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), with Bhiwani the worst hit with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 358.

Delhi AQI drops to 361 in ‘very poor’ category as smog engulfs national capital

The AQI of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was recorded at 355, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates.

Among other places in Haryana, the AQI was 336 in Panipat, 322 each in Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri, 313 in Jind, 275 in Rohtak, 273 in Gurugram, 266 in Panchkula, 258 in Bahadurgarh, 248 in Kurukshetra and 242 in Yamunanagar.

In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 308, Amritsar 270, Patiala 258, Jalandhar 229, Ludhiana 209 and Rupnagar 191.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

As the window for sowing the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue.

