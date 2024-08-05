Agnipath at political centre stage as Haryana assents to Agniveer Policy

As the Agnipath scheme continues to be at the centre stage of electoral politics, the Haryana Cabinet on August 5 approved the Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, aimed at providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after completion of their service in the Armed Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy offers benefits in government recruitment, including a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, prison warder, and Special Police Officer (SPOs). The Agniveer shall be exempted from the written exam in case of these posts, said an official statement, after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

“Apart from this, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for Group C civil posts and a 1% horizontal reservation for Group B posts related to the Agniveers’ skill specialisations. The policy also includes age relaxation of three years for Group B and C posts, with a five-year age relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers. Also, Agniveers will be exempted from the Common Eligibility Test requirement for Group C posts. They shall be exempt from both written test and skill test in case they have been awarded the requisite skill certificate,” it added.

For self-employment and entrepreneurship, the policy provides a subsidy of ₹60,000 annually to industries employing Agniveers, provided they are paid a salary exceeding ₹30,000 per month, including the subsidy amount, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.