ADVERTISEMENT

Agnipath at political centre stage as Haryana assents to Agniveer Policy

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Policy offers employment and entrepreneurship opportunities post-service, with several exceptions in norms

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File | Photo Credit: PTI

As the Agnipath scheme continues to be at the centre stage of electoral politics, the Haryana Cabinet on August 5 approved the Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, aimed at providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after completion of their service in the Armed Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy offers benefits in government recruitment, including a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, prison warder, and Special Police Officer (SPOs). The Agniveer shall be exempted from the written exam in case of these posts, said an official statement, after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

‘First batch of Agniveers were like rockets, sharp and highly educated’

“Apart from this, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for Group C civil posts and a 1% horizontal reservation for Group B posts related to the Agniveers’ skill specialisations. The policy also includes age relaxation of three years for Group B and C posts, with a five-year age relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers. Also, Agniveers will be exempted from the Common Eligibility Test requirement for Group C posts. They shall be exempt from both written test and skill test in case they have been awarded the requisite skill certificate,” it added.

For self-employment and entrepreneurship, the policy provides a subsidy of ₹60,000 annually to industries employing Agniveers, provided they are paid a salary exceeding ₹30,000 per month, including the subsidy amount, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Haryana / Chandigarh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US