AAP to contest all 90 seats in 2024 Haryana Assembly elections

Published - July 18, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year

PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaks said the party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on July 18.

Addressing the media, Mr. Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly.

AAP accuses Haryana's BJP govt of negative politics, stopping Delhi's water supply

"The AAP will contest all 90 seats," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leader Sandeep Pathak.

Mr. Singh targeted the BJP Government in Haryana over the issues of unemployment, law and order, and the Agnipath scheme.

"Today, there is an industry of extortion in Haryana. We saw how farmers were crushed during their agitation. Unemployment is also a big problem in Haryana," he said.

He said the Agnipath scheme is an "insult to the Army".

The Centre had announced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 which provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. These recruits are called Agniveers.

Chief Minister Mann said during AAP leaders' visits to different parts of Haryana like Rohtak, Sonipat and Jind, people said they wanted "badlav" (change) in the State.

Haryana has given chances to the Congress, the BJP and regional parties but all of them looted the State, he alleged.

Mr. Mann said the AAP will contest the Assembly polls strongly and "Badlenge Haryana Ka Haal, Ab Layenge Kejriwal" will be its slogan.

