AAP launches five ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ for poll-bound Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on July 20 launched five "Kejriwal's guarantees" for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, free medical treatment, free education to people, ₹1,000 per month to every woman in the State and employment for youngsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.

Besides Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak were also present during the launch of "Kejriwal ki five guarantees" in Panchkula.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

While seeking people's support for the AAP during the Haryana Assembly elections, Mr. Kejriwal's wife Sunita hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of putting the Delhi chief minister behind bars as he was "jealous" of his works.

Calling her husband as "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), she asked people that not even a single seat should go to the BJP and said "it is not about Kejriwal, it is about Haryana's honour".

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about Mr. Kejriwal's "guarantees", she said there will be free electricity for domestic category and there will be round-the-clock electricity in the state if her party is voted to power.

"Like in Delhi and Punjab, there will be 'mohalla clinics' in cities and villages. The condition of government hospitals will be improved and there will be free and good treatment for everyone," she said.

The condition of government schools will also be improved where good and free education will be provided, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Each woman will get ₹1,000 per month," she said. "It will soon be implemented in Delhi and Punjab, she added.

She said the AAP will give employment to each unemployed youth.

The AAP has promised free medicine and medical tests, saying it will provide relief to people from inflation. It has also promised to end the "education mafia".

ADVERTISEMENT

During her address, Ms. Sunita said nobody could have ever imagined in dreams that Kejriwal would rule the country's capital one day.

"It is not an ordinary thing. It is not less than a miracle," she said.

"He was born on August 16, 1968. You will be surprised to know that on that day, it was 'Krishna Janmashtami'. It is not a coincidence. I feel that God wants to get something done through him. Otherwise a boy born in a village who is from an ordinary family and he became the CM of Delhi," she said.

"Arvind ji started with zero and he floated his own party and became the CM. Is it not surprising?" she asked.

He shook the country's politics and he did such things which the old parties could never do, she said.

"Today in the entire country and world, people know him for his works," she said as she spoke about his works.

"Kejriwal did a lot of things. I want to ask you, is there any party which improved the condition of hospitals and schools and set up mohalla clinics and made electricity free," she asked.

"Such works could only be done by 'Haryana Ka Laal'. Because of this, (PM) Modi is jealous of him. He (Modi) cannot do such things. To stop his work, he sent Kejriwal to jail in a fake case," she alleged.

She said the Prime Minister called Kejriwal 'chor' (thief).

"I want to say if he is 'chor' then nobody is honest in the world," she said.

"Modi ji did not send Kejriwal to jail. Modi put 'Haryana ka laal' in jail," she added.

Modi has dared Haryana, saying he has put him in jail and they can do whatever they can, she said.

"I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana. I want to ask, will you tolerate this insult? Will you sit quietly? Your Kejriwal is a lion. He will not bend before Modi," she said.

"Modi ji is from Gujarat. When he became the PM in 2014 then whole Gujarat supported him. All seats went to the BJP. Your Kejriwal made Haryana popular in the world and will you support him," she asked.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged the people to ensure the AAP forms its government in Haryana. He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over several issues, including the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment.

Mr. Singh accused the BJP of making only "false and hollow" promises to people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.