Haryana BJP government in crisis as 3 Independent MLAs pull out support

May 07, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated May 08, 2024 08:46 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Three Independent MLAs supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Haryana on May 7 announced the withdrawal of their support to the government, even as the Congress party demanded the holding of Assembly election under the President’s rule in the State, as the government has been reduced to a “minority”.

Haryana has a 90-member Assembly, which at present has an effective strength of 88 members. Two seats have fallen vacant after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from Karnal to make way for Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced him as the Chief Minister. The second seat fell vacant after Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from the Rania constituency, supporting the government, resigned from his Assembly membership after joining the BJP. As per the current strength of the House, the majority mark is 45.

The ruling BJP currently has 40 members, and with three MLAs withdrawing their support, its number has fallen to 43 in the House. After the decision of three Independents, the BJP has the support of two Independents, besides the support of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda. In March, after taking oath as new Chief Minister of the State, the Saini-led BJP government won the trust vote with six Independents and the lone MLA of the HLP extending their support to the BJP. In all, seven Independents had won in 2019.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 40 seats in the Assembly polls, but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which secured 10 seats in the polls decided to come together to form the government. In March, the BJP and JJP parted ways, after strained relations.

The principal opposition Congress currently has 30 MLAs while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one member, and the JJP has 10 MLAs.

In Rohtak, the three Independent MLAs, Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri), said they were withdrawing support from the government, and were extending their support to the Congress. They made the announcement in the presence of Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan and the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Independent MLAs jointly said the people had seen the workings of the BJP, and now there was no justification for giving another opportunity to the party. They said every section of society is hit by unemployment, inflation, and increasing crime under the present government’s regime.

Mr. Udaibhan said, “With the withdrawal of support by the three MLAs and Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) exit from the government, it is clear that a minority government is running the State. In such a situation, the BJP has no moral right to remain in power. The government should face Assembly election. This should be conducted by immediately imposing President’s rule in Haryana.”

Mr. Hooda said the MLAs have taken this decision keeping in mind the public sentiments. “Their right decision, taken at the right time, will definitely bear fruit. Congress’s victory is certain in the Lok Sabha and upcoming Assembly election.”

The Assembly election in Haryana are due in October-November later this year.

