Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll on March 26

The by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana that was vacated by the BJP’s Birender Singh in January would be held on March 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.
The seat fell vacant after Mr. Singh, a former Union Minister who had switched over from the Congress, resigned on January 20 while his term was till August 1, 2022.
The bypoll would be held on the same day of elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in 17 States that was announced by the ECI last month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.