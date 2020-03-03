Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll on March 26

The by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana that was vacated by the BJP’s Birender Singh in January would be held on March 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant after Mr. Singh, a former Union Minister who had switched over from the Congress, resigned on January 20 while his term was till August 1, 2022.

The bypoll would be held on the same day of elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in 17 States that was announced by the ECI last month.