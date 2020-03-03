National

Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll on March 26

The by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana that was vacated by the BJP’s Birender Singh in January would be held on March 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant after Mr. Singh, a former Union Minister who had switched over from the Congress, resigned on January 20 while his term was till August 1, 2022.

The bypoll would be held on the same day of elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in 17 States that was announced by the ECI last month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 2:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/haryana-rajya-sabha-bypoll-on-march-26/article30970891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY