Haryana polls strengthened expression of stability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 21, 2024) said people had given a message of stability with a mandate to his government for three consecutive terms and asserted that they strengthened this expression of stability in the recent Haryana Assembly polls.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, he also said India has a "double AI" advantage and that when the power of 'aspirational India' and 'artificial intelligence' combines then it is natural for development to take place at a fast pace.

Mr. Modi said India is a friend in times of crisis and cited how the country sent vaccines to scores of nations during the COVID pandemic.

VIDEO | "If we look at the past four-five years, one common thread in most discussions has been worry, concern about the future. During COVID-19 crisis, the concern was how to handle the global pandemic. When COVID subsided, economic concerns emerged globally. There was worry… pic.twitter.com/0Eweuhpbx8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

"India does not have 'taken for granted' relations, its relations are built on trust and reliability.When India moves forward there is no jealousy but world feels happy about it as its progress benefits the world," the Prime Minister said.

"India had been a force of global growth in history but India saw slavery and was not able to take advantage of industrial revolutions. Now, this is the time of Industry 4.0. We are not enslaved anymore and are ready for it.The country is working on building the skill-set and infrastructure needed for Industry 4.0," Mr. Modi said.

He said India is a developing country but also a rising power.

"We understand the challenges of poverty and also know how to make way for progress. Our government is fast making policies, taking decisions and undertaking new reforms," he said.

India is giving hope to a world engulfed in various concerns, and is working on an unprecedented scale and speed in every field, Mr. Modi said.

He said several agencies have revised India's growth forecast due to the speed of work in his government's third term.

"The change in the thinking and approach of India would be noticed by you. Now we do not want to compare times gone by and rest on our achievements, we are concerned about our target with a new approach," he said.

India is moving ahead with a forward-looking approach and the resolution of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 shows this mindset, Mr. Modi said.

"Today India is one of the youngest countries in the world. The potential of this young country can take us to the heights of the sky," he said.

Mr. Modi said the world's present and future is connected to AI and India has the "power of double AI advantage".

"For the world AI means Artificial Intelligence, we have that, but along with that we also have aspirational India. When the power of aspirational India and artificial intelligence combines then it is natural for development to take place at a fast pace," he said, adding that India is increasing use of AI in every sector.

"The current times of 21st century are the most important in human history. There is a need for stability, sustainability and solutions. They are most important for a better future for humanity and India is striving for them," Mr. Modi said.

"In six decades for the first time, people have given a mandate to a government for three consecutive terms. This is a message of stability. In the recent Haryana election also, people strengthened this expression of stability," he said.

The BJP recently secured a victory in 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana polls, securing a mandate for the third consecutive time.