Haryana polls: INLD promises loan waiver for farmers

The Indian National Lok Dal on Saturday released its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls, promising to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on the Minimum Support Price for the crops.

The party also promised to waive loans of all farmers up to ₹10 lakh.

INLD state president Birbal Dass Dhalia said that based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, INLD would give farmers a price for their produce, which would be 50% over the cost of production. In order to free the farmers from the yoke of debt incurred due to the unviable nature of agriculture, the INLD, on assuming power, would on priority waive loans of all farmers up to ₹10 lakh.

While electricity bills of tubewells for agricultural purpose would be completely exempted, besides, the domestic consumption up to 200 units too would be exempted for farmers, he added.

INLD will also work to withdraw the Goods and Service Tax imposed upon tractors, agricultural implements, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides etc.

“Girls will also be provided with free education up to their higher education. A monthly allowance of ₹2,000 will be given to the poor women in the age of 35-65 years. Allowance up to ₹15,000 will be given to the unemployed youth and it will be ensured by law that the private sector employs 75% of the work force from Haryana,” he said, adding that the old-age pension would be enhanced to ₹5,000 per month.

Mr. Dhalia said party would equip sewage workers with all the modern safety equipment and also ensure the minimum wage for them.

“In addition, they will be provided with an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh. The rural ‘safai’ workers too will be given minimum wage and also two pairs of shoes and dresses,” he said.