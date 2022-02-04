Haryana moves Supreme Court against stay of 75% quota for locals in private sector jobs

Top court to hear case on February 7

The Haryana government has appealed to the Supreme Court against the stay of its law providing 75% reservation in private sector for candidates domiciled in the State.

The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana by the State, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta. The law officer sought an urgent listing of the appeal in the top court.

The court agreed to list the case on February 7, provided the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay order is procured by then and made part of the record.

The government said the Division Bench of the High Court had admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the law — Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 — and cursorily stayed the law within minutes.

The law provides for 75% of new employment for local candidates having a salary of less than ₹30,000 a month in various privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms and partnership firms.