Haryana MLAs lobby for berths

After the formation of the Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government in Haryana, lobbying for ministerial berths in the Cabinet has begun among the newly elected MLAs.

Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP on October 27 was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time while JJP’s Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

No other Ministers were sworn in even though it was expected that a few MLAs would be inducted in the Council of Ministers along with the Chief Minister and his deputy.

Fair representation

The parties are still deliberating on the legislators to be inducted in the Cabinet. Party sources from the BJP and JJP said giving fair representation to various castes, communities and regions would be kept in mind while finalising the candidates.

A BJP source said the Council of Ministers is likely to be finalised within this week.

At least two Independents, two MLAs from the JJP and the rest from the BJP could be inducted. The BJP shortlist is expected to be sent to national president Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda for final approval, added the source.

Among the frontrunners from the BJP include six-time MLA and former Health Minister Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar and former Minister Banwari Lal from Bawal.

Names of other MLAs doing the rounds are Kamal Gupta, Subhash Sudha, Seema Trikha, Mahaipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla and Ghanshyam Saraf.

From the JJP, MLAs Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund and Ishwar Singh from Guhla Cheeka seats are among the probables.

Independent MLAs Ranjit Chautala from Rania constituency and Balraj Kundu, who won from Meham, after being denied BJP candidature are prominent among those in the race for induction.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats in the Assembly polls but fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The majority mark in the Haryana House is 46.

The BJP and the JJP, which secured 10 seats, came together to form an alliance government in the State.